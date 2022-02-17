Home » Government

Critical race theory limit bill gets initial Senate OK

Shortgo Posted On February 17, 2022
Via Wyoming News

A bill addressing critical race theory in state education passed introduction in the Senate Thursday morning. A similar piece of legislation banning CRT instruction failed in the House.

