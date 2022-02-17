Home » Government

Legislature redistricting plan moves forward in state House

Shortgo Posted On February 17, 2022
0
0


Via Wyoming News

The Wyoming House of Representatives once again opted to stick with its 62 representatives, 31 senators plan for redistricting the Legislature, as House Bill 100 passed on second reading Thursday.

Read More

The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce supports strong civic engagement for a healthy community and business climate. We work hard to provide nonpartisan information for civic engagement in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and the U.S. This includes information about elections. However, this article does not consist of an endorsement of these or any other political candidates.




Trending Now
Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins – February 18
Shortgo February 18, 2022
Tips to Prevent Frozen Pipes from the Board of Public Utilities
Shortgo February 18, 2022
Read Next

You are reading
Legislature redistricting plan moves forward in state House
Share No Comment