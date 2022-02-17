‘Profiles in Wyoming Resilience’ Project Underway

The University of Wyoming’s Malcolm Wallop Civic Engagement Program and their new Profiles in Wyoming Resilience Research Project aims to capture Wyomingites’ experiences, in their own voices. The Equality State has a rich tradition of grit overcoming adversity, and with that in mind, the project is seeking to get a better picture of how Wyoming’s communities see the opportunities and barriers in three important issues: educational achievement, employment opportunities, and community resilience.

Your participation in this will allow the project team, your community, and the state to experience these three issues through your eyes, and your camera lens. By capturing Wyomingites’ experiences, in their own voices, we add rich context to data available to inform pandemic recovery policy in Wyoming. The project team cordially invites you to provide photos along with short descriptions of what each picture means to you (shared with them through Flickr), thus sharing your view of your community.

To learn more about this project and how to participate, check out the Wallop website. You can also find the Wallop team on Facebook and LinkedIn as “Malcolm Wallop Civic Engagement Program”, or on Instagram at @wallopcivicengagement.

Webinar Schedule

Tuesdays @ 5:30 and Wednesdays @ 12-noon January 11-March 16 https://uwyo.zoom.us/j/97610186161

