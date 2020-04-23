Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Foundation Postpones Denim & Diamonds “Celebrating the Wild Wild West” Gala

The Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Foundation has announced the postponement of their annual Denim & Diamonds fundraiser until June 2021.

This year’s “Celebrating the Wild Wild West” gala was scheduled for June 26, 2020, at Little America Hotel & Resort. The fundraiser sought to raise funds for medical equipment and furnishings for Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s anticipated renovation to its intensive care unit.

“Due to the challenges of COVID-19 and being mindful of everyone’s health, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the event until June 2021 when the ICU team can celebrate their hard work with us,” said Scott Fox, the Foundation’s executive director.

“We know that COVID-19 is affecting every member of our community in different ways, and while we hope to be able to gather in large groups again soon, we want to be very mindful of the more immediate challenges facing our donors and sponsors.”

The Foundation board of directors and staff have also recognized the impact that the COVID-19 response is having on local business and is working on ways to include support for those businesses in the fundraising and recognition activities being planned for the remainder of 2020. This includes donating funds to help support the banquet staff of the Little America Hotel & Conference Center, to offset the impact caused by the postponement of this year’s gala.

In addition to its community outreach, the Foundation team continues to raise funds to help support CRMC’s plans to expand and remodel its ICU, with an online, virtual auction being organized for this summer or fall.

“COVID-19 has highlighted the importance of having a well-equipped ICU with highly skilled medical professionals ready to help,” said Barbara Smith, clinical manager of CRMC’s ICU.

“Thanks to previous Denim & Diamonds proceeds, our ICU staff has been able to train for various scenarios on high-fidelity simulators, including what needs to be done to safely care for patients with COVID-19. Our ICU team continues to work together seamlessly to assist COVID-19 patients as well as our trauma, cardiac and other ICU patients. We look forward to coming together with the Foundation in June 2021 for a night of fun to benefit our ICU expansion and remodel.”

