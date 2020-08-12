Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Announces the 2020-21 Season

With careful health and safety measures in place—and with the approval of state and local health authorities—the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra is excited to announce the 2020-21 season of live performances.

Highlights of the upcoming season are:

• Superb soloists such as CSO harpist Tonya Jilling, the Helios Piano Trio, CSO Clarinetist Kellan Toohey and Anton Rist, Principal Clarinet of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, and world-class British pianist Michael Roll

• Audience favorites like Adagio for Strings, Beethoven’s “Emperor” Piano Concerto, Fanfare for the Common Man, Grieg’s Holberg Suite, Mozart Symphony No. 40, Mother Goose Suite, and the William Tell Overture

• A holiday concert featuring the orchestra, narrator, and trumpet soloist

• Two Hausmusik performances

• The long-anticipated Raiders of the Lost Ark Live in Concert

Due to COVID-19, there will be special accommodations:

• Shorter concerts, without an intermission

• Socially distanced seating and masks are required

• Saturday matinee performances have been added in addition to the Saturday evening concerts in order to allow more people to attend despite the highly socially-distanced seating in the Cheyenne Civic Center.

• The orchestra will be distanced on stage as well. Thankfully, the large stage will still accommodate a full orchestra with social distancing.

• The entire season has been re-programmed to utilize a slightly smaller orchestra and shorter repertoires, due to the pandemic.

• Livestreaming packages will be available that include all Saturday evening concerts.

• The Classic Conversations educational seminar that precedes each concert will now be livestreamed on the CSO Facebook page on the Friday prior to the concert at noon and made available on our website for remote viewing.

Season ticket renewals go on sale Aug. 17th. Media interviews with Maestro Intriligator regarding the 2020-21 season can be arranged by calling Lindsey Reynolds at 778-8561.

