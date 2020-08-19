This is Me Podcast- All About Wyoming

Join hosts, Brandi and Amie, on this fun episode of This is Me Podcast as they talk about all things Wyoming.

From its history and culture to its myths and misconceptions; this episode explores a variety of topics centered around the state.

We may have smaller towns and a smaller populated state but it is all about community here. No matter what the circumstance or situation, everyone is always willing to pitch-in, always willing to help out in any way they can and you will never find more caring and empathetic people, nobody more supportive than Wyomingites. -Amie Siemens Whether you have lived in Wyoming your whole life, moved here from another state and consider yourself a Wyomingite now or you’ve moved away and you are a Wyomingite at heart, you all know how very special this state and its people are. -Brandi Nash

*This episode was recorded prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.