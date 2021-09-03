Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Kicks Off Season with 63rd Annual Gala

The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra will hold their 63rd Annual Gala on Saturday, September 18 at Little America. This fundraising event will kick off the 2021-22 season. Maestro William Intriligator will serve as the Master of Ceremonies.

The evening includes a cocktail hour, three-course gourmet meal, musical entertainment, and silent and live auctions in the Grand Ballroom at Little America. This year, we will showcase CSO musicians including Five Seasons Wind Quintet, Ambel String Quartet, and Sabrina Lloyd on piano.

Silent auction opens on Monday, September 13 at 10 a.m. online and includes beautiful jewelry, wonderful gift baskets, fabulous artwork, and more! Live auction items include a fly fishing trip, a private performance by Ambel String Quartet, the chance to select a piece for the CSO to perform, and an adorable puppy!

Individual tickets and corporate tables are still available. To purchase tickets by September 10th, call 307-778-8561 or visit their website.

Event Details

When: Saturday, Sept. 18th, 2021

Where: Little America Grand Ballroom

Time:

– 5:00 PM—Cocktails

– 6:30 PM—Dinner

– Live and Silent Auctions

– Entertainment by Five Seasons Wind Quintet and Ambel Strings Quartet

Tickets: On sale now for $125. Call 307-778-8561 or visit their website.