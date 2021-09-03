Home » News

Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Kicks Off Season with 63rd Annual Gala

Shortgo Posted On September 3, 2021
0
0


The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra will hold their 63rd Annual Gala on Saturday, September 18 at Little America. This fundraising event will kick off the 2021-22 season. Maestro William Intriligator will serve as the Master of Ceremonies.

The evening includes a cocktail hour, three-course gourmet meal, musical entertainment, and silent and live auctions in the Grand Ballroom at Little America. This year, we will showcase CSO musicians including Five Seasons Wind Quintet, Ambel String Quartet, and Sabrina Lloyd on piano.

Silent auction opens on Monday, September 13 at 10 a.m. online and includes beautiful jewelry, wonderful gift baskets, fabulous artwork, and more! Live auction items include a fly fishing trip, a private performance by Ambel String Quartet, the chance to select a piece for the CSO to perform, and an adorable puppy!

Individual tickets and corporate tables are still available. To purchase tickets by September 10th, call 307-778-8561 or visit their website.

Event Details

When: Saturday, Sept. 18th, 2021

Where: Little America Grand Ballroom

Time:
– 5:00 PM—Cocktails
– 6:30 PM—Dinner
– Live and Silent Auctions
– Entertainment by Five Seasons Wind Quintet and Ambel Strings Quartet

Tickets: On sale now for $125. Call 307-778-8561 or visit their website.




Trending Now
Capitol Ceremony to Recognize 20th Anniversary of 9/11
Shortgo September 3, 2021
Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Kicks Off Season with 63rd Annual Gala
Shortgo September 3, 2021
You may also like
LCCC Welcomes High School Teachers to Weld Works
July 9, 2021
Guardian Companies Break Ground for New Housing Development in Cheyenne
January 27, 2021
Giving to a Good Cause is Good for Others and May be Good for your Finances
December 30, 2020
Read Next

You are reading
Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Kicks Off Season with 63rd Annual Gala
Share No Comment