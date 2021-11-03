Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Presents “A Time to Discover”

CSO presents A Time to Discover on Nov. 13th, 2021 at 7:30 PM at the Cheyenne Civic Center. Masks are strongly recommended and socially distanced seating is available by request, if tickets are purchased by Fri. Nov. 12th. The 7:30 PM performance will also be livestreamed for those who prefer to watch from the comfort of home, for $15 per household.

This unforgettable evening will feature two phenomenal guest artists performing well-loved concertos by Beethoven and Bruch. The two guest artists, husband and wife Terence Tam and Lorraine Min, will perform for the first time in Cheyenne. CSO will also present works by women composers Chen Yi and Fanny Mendelssohn.

“Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4 is one of my all-time favorites,” says CSO Music Director and Conductor, William Intriligator. “As many of you know, Beethoven is my hero. This piece, featuring piano soloist Lorraine Min, shows a playful and tender side of his music. The inner movement, however, portrays a struggle between soloist and orchestra, almost a ‘taming of the beasts.’ Beethoven’s music continues to inspire every generation anew.”

Chinese-American composer Chen Yi is already quite established as a very important living composer. In 1994, she turned her 1982 piece Shuo for string quartet into a string orchestra piece. “Shuo” in Chinese means to initiate. In this music, she initiates with pensive, Chinese folk melodies and then lets the music take off with lots of energy into a shimmering and sparkling mix of Eastern and Western musical traditions.

Fanny Mendelssohn was the older sister of the famous composer Felix Mendelssohn. After her marriage, she was known as Fanny Hensel. She was a very gifted composer and was only 27 years old in 1832 when she wrote the Overture in C major.

Max Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1 is a great late-Romantic work whose popularity has overshadowed the composer’s other fine works. Full of virtuosity and also beautiful lyricism, it will be a great way to showcase violin soloist Terence Tam.

Intriligator adds, “In this age when we are so accustomed to experiencing music and arts on screens, attending a CSO performance is even more meaningful, special, and powerful. We need you to make the magic happen. Our music is stronger when we are together, so please join us!”

Enhance your experience with “Lunch and Learn” on Nov. 12th, from 12-1:00 PM at the Laramie County Library, which will also be livestreamed on the CSO Facebook page. “Classic Conversations” will take place on Nov. 13th, at 6:30 PM at the Civic Center, prior to the concert.

When: Saturday, Nov. 13th, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM

Where: Cheyenne Civic Center

Tickets: On sale now for $10-$50

Livestream tickets: $15/household

Call 307-778-8561 or visit cheyennesymphony.org