City to Host Annual Chicken Curling Tournament

The Ice and Events Center will host its 8th Annual Chicken Curling Tournament Saturday, March 25, 2023!

Teams of four will compete in a double-elimination format as they chuck their way to chicken curling glory! Using frozen chickens, teams will test their curling accuracy over several rounds to see who can achieve the most points.

The team with the most points at the end of the round will then advance to their next matchup. Malt beverages will be served by Alf’s Pub. So come out and have a great time.

The registration fee is $60 until Monday, March 20. After that date, the cost will increase to $75, and teams will only be added based on space availability. Spots will fill up quickly, so get signed up today!

Please stop by the Ice & Events Center, located at 1530 W. Lincolnway, to register your team. You may also contact Bailey Miller, Ice and Events Center Coordinator, at bmiller@cheyennecity.org to receive a registration packet.