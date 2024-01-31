Coca Cola Cowboy (a tip of the hat to free enterprise in Cheyenne Wyoming)

A great song by Mel Tillis – listen to it by clicking here. If you’ve never saved calf fries in an ob sleeve, there is a good chance you is one! I know some of you are googling the terms calf fry, ob glove and Coca Cola Cowboy, even now. Once you establish what a Coca Cola cowboy refers to, you can continue with the article. If you’re still perplexed, this song by Conway Twitty will fill in the blanks for you – Don’t call him a Cowboy. In a business sense, we are surrounded by “Coca Cola” cowboys. Politicians, citizens, consultants and flat out charlatans – that thing they know what business should do and how they should behave in society. I’m reminded of the song by Jerry Reed, She Got the Gold Mine. The second half of that title is “I got the shaft” and that’s what business often gets by the time they pay all the taxes, regulatory and operating costs that face them.

Free Enterprise starts with dreams as hot as Commander Cody’s Hot Rod Lincoln and end beat up as The Winner. Your chamber realizes that the foundation of this nation is free enterprise, and we need to support it. The idea that business is the problem in this nation makes about as much sense as the lyrics David Frizzell crooned when he belted out, “I’m gonna hire a wino to decorate our home” Folks, it’s time to, as Mel McDaniel said, “stand up and testify” – Testify that our community was built on free enterprise, our future is built on free enterprise, and the hope of the next generation is built on its future.

Before we have Billy Ray Cyrus’ Achy Breaky Heart or crying because there is a tear in your beer as Hank Williams bemoaned, we need to celebrate that right here in Cheyenne Wyoming free enterprise is alive and well, and as Aaron Tippin reminds us, we come from where The Stars and Stripes and the Eagle Flies.