Coldwell Banker Facilitates Cheyenne Real Estate Summit

Join us on Thursday, October 3, at 3:00 pm, at the Metropolitan Downtown, for Bowers & Carlson of Coldwell Banker’s Cheyenne Real Estate Summit. This event promises to be both informative and valuable—featuring a series of keynotes focused on three essential topics: Commercial, Investment, and Residential real estate in Cheyenne.

The Event Schedule:

Betsey Hale, CEO of Cheyenne LEADS, at 3:30 pm, offering insightful perspectives on the commercial real estate sector and its evolving landscape.

Mayor Patrick Collins, at 4:45 pm, delving into investment opportunities and trends shaping Cheyenne’s future.

Dale Steenbergen, President/CEO of the Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, at 6:00 pm, providing a comprehensive overview of the residential market.

This event is a must-attend for buyers, sellers, investors, tenants, and anyone interested in the Cheyenne real estate market. Attendees will have the opportunity to gather valuable information, network with industry experts, and explore future possibilities in Cheyenne’s real estate scene.

This event is free and open to the public, however, we request that you please RSVP so we can plan accordingly. RSVP at www.eventbrite.com/cheyenne-real-estate-summit.

Don’t miss your chance to gain insights and connect with key players in the local real estate community!

View Cheyenne Real Estate Summit Flyer