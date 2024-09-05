Help Wanted: All Across Wyoming, All Across the Country
Many of you business owners out there are familiar with having a shortage of workers. Staffing issues are not unique to any one industry or any one area of the country; the sting of this labor shortage can be felt from Washington to Maine, and from fast food restaurants to accounting firms.
By the numbers: Wyoming has 46 available workers for every 100 open jobs, putting our state in the “Most Severely impacted” category according to a labor shortage study conducted by the U.S. Chamber. Here’s where we stand in these other categories:
Job Openings: 19,000
Unemployed Workers: 8,739
Labor Force Participation Rate: 64.5
Unemployment Rate: 2.9
Quit Rate: 3.1
Hiring Rate: 4.5