Help Wanted: All Across Wyoming, All Across the Country

Many of you business owners out there are familiar with having a shortage of workers. Staffing issues are not unique to any one industry or any one area of the country; the sting of this labor shortage can be felt from Washington to Maine, and from fast food restaurants to accounting firms.

By the numbers: Wyoming has 46 available workers for every 100 open jobs, putting our state in the “Most Severely impacted” category according to a labor shortage study conducted by the U.S. Chamber. Here’s where we stand in these other categories:

  • Job Openings: 19,000

  • Unemployed Workers: 8,739

  • Labor Force Participation Rate: 64.5

  • Unemployment Rate: 2.9

  • Quit Rate: 3.1

  • Hiring Rate: 4.5




