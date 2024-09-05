Help Wanted: All Across Wyoming, All Across the Country

Many of you business owners out there are familiar with having a shortage of workers. Staffing issues are not unique to any one industry or any one area of the country; the sting of this labor shortage can be felt from Washington to Maine, and from fast food restaurants to accounting firms.

By the numbers: Wyoming has 46 available workers for every 100 open jobs, putting our state in the “Most Severely impacted” category according to a labor shortage study conducted by the U.S. Chamber. Here’s where we stand in these other categories:

Job Openings: 19,000

Unemployed Workers: 8,739

Labor Force Participation Rate : 64.5

Unemployment Rate: 2.9

Quit Rate: 3.1

Hiring Rate: 4.5