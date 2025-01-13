Congressional Gridlock Could Cost Wyoming Businesses

The 118th Congress was the least productive since the 1980s, passing fewer than 150 bills—far below the average of over 380 laws per session since 1989, according to Quorum. This reflects the chaos of the past two years, marked by partisan brinkmanship, infighting among House Representatives, and deteriorating trust between political parties.

Key Points:

Split Control: Divided government between a Republican-led House and Democratic Senate and White House largely drove the legislative slowdown.

Historical Context: Previous unproductive sessions under similar dynamics, like the 112th and 113th Congresses, still passed significantly more bills (270+ each).

Complications: Stopgap spending measures packed with unrelated “riders” highlight how some legislation advanced indirectly.

Looking ahead, House Speaker Mike Johnson faces the challenge of proving that the low productivity stemmed from divided control rather than GOP dysfunction. His leadership will be tested, starting with a tight majority as Congress reconvenes.

Federal policies directly impact the state’s economy, workforce, and key industries like energy and agriculture. Delays in tax policies, infrastructure funding, and workforce reforms create uncertainty and disrupt growth. Fortunately, the 2025 Wyoming legislative session begins on January 14th, and we’re already actively tracking 38 related bills. As the session progresses, we’ll keep you updated on key developments to help you stay informed and prepared for changes that will impact your business.

