Credit Unions Create Home Ownership Opportunity through Habitat for Humanity’s Veterans Build Project

Cheyenne Credit Unions are creating a home ownership opportunity for a local hero through Habitat for Humanity’s inaugural Veterans Build Project.

Eight local credit unions are teaming up to make the dream of homeownership a reality for a local veteran. They’ll achieve this by fully renovating a small cottage style home on East 7th Street in Cheyenne in partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County.

Veteran families, particularly older veterans, often face unique housing challenges. The National Low Income Housing Coalition finds that 24% of households headed by veterans 55 and older are living with housing burdens, paying too much for rent, or living in inadequate or unsafe conditions. Habitat affiliates nationwide are addressing the issue with their Veterans Build program.

Habitat’s Executive Director, Kate Wright has been looking for an opportunity to add a Veterans Build to the affiliate’s schedule.

“Cheyenne is an ideal place for a Veterans Build” she said, adding “our community’s strong military culture, and the many veteran families who call Cheyenne home makes the program an excellent fit.”

Local Federal Credit Unions were eager to get involved, noting many of their employees and members are former or active duty military personnel themselves. Blue, Meridian Trust, and WyHy have committed to being Platinum Sponsors, Western Vista will be the projects Gold Sponsor, and Cheyenne-Laramie County Employees, First Education, Nuvision, and UniWyo join at the Silver Sponsor level.

In addition to financial contributions, each credit union will send teams of associates to help with the renovations. They’ll work alongside the veteran partner family Habitat selects to purchase the home with a low-cost, zero interest mortgage. Applications for homeownership will be solicited through veteran’s organizations, churches and other groups who engage with the veteran community. Veterans and military families interested in applying may also contact Kate Wright directly. Deadline to apply is March 31, 2020.

As a Veterans Build Affiliate, Habitat and the community will create a life changing homeownership opportunity for someone who has faithfully served our county. Additionally, Habitat hopes to raise awareness about the unique housing issues so many veterans face in their daily lives.

Those wishing to contribute time, materials, or donations towards the project are asked to contact Kate Wright kate@cheyennehfh.org.

LEARN MORE