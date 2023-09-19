“Creepy Crawly Critters” Family Day at Wyoming State Museum

For the third year in a row, the Wyoming State Museum is hosting “Creepy Crawly Critters,” a Family Day dedicated to the strange and wonderful wildlife that we associate with Halloween. Visit the museum on Saturday, October 7, 2023, from 10 am – 2pm to find games, activities, crafts, and learning opportunities for all ages.

Creepy Crawly Critters offers kids and adults alike the chance to meet with partners from the UW Biodiversity Institute, the Cheyenne Animal Shelter, and local residents sharing their creepy crawly pets.

You’ll get to see live bugs, snakes, and salamanders, enjoy beautifully mounted insect specimens, learn more about these animals, and even take your photo with a real (but no longer living) alligator! Crafts and activities include a Creepy Crawly obstacle course, a flying bugs game, and a make-your-own slime station.

Like all Wyoming State Museum Family Days, this event is FREE for all ages and will bring attendees closer to the museum’s diverse collections. Families can find the registration link at wyomuseum.wyo.gov/familydays or they can register by phone at 307-630-2573.

Family Days are generously sponsored by SCHEELS in Johnstown, CO. Thanks to their support, these events are always free and open to everyone! Family Day fans can follow the museum’s facebook and instagram accounts to stay in the know about upcoming events: @wyomingstatemuseum

The Wyoming State Museum is located in the Barrett Building, 2301 Central Ave. in

Cheyenne. Please call 307-630-2573 for more information.