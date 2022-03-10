Home » Entertainment

CSO A Time to Imagine – Family Movie-Music Matinee

Shortgo Posted On March 10, 2022
0
0


Bring the entire family to enjoy music from hit films such as Frozen, The Avengers, Moana, The Lego Movie, Hamilton and  more! “We really missed doing this type of concert last year due to the pandemic,” says William Intriligator, Music Director  and Conductor. “There’s nothing quite like this performance: fantastic and familiar music from well-loved films, me and the  CSO musicians dressed in costumes having a blast, and the kids parading their costumes across the stage. So much fun!”  

Lobby activities, including a string instrument petting zoo and costumed characters provided by Clock Tower Cosplayers begin  at 1:30 PM. Costumes are encouraged! Presented by McDonald’s Restaurants of Cheyenne.  

 When: Saturday, March 19, 2:30 PM 

 Where: Cheyenne Civic Center 

 Tickets: $5 children, $10 adults 

Costumes encouraged! Lobby activities begin at 1:30 PM!




Trending Now
Sen. Bouchard stripped of committee assignments
Shortgo March 11, 2022
Redistricting debate to continue till last day of session
Shortgo March 11, 2022
Read Next

You are reading
CSO A Time to Imagine – Family Movie-Music Matinee
Share No Comment