CSO A Time to Imagine – Family Movie-Music Matinee

Bring the entire family to enjoy music from hit films such as Frozen, The Avengers, Moana, The Lego Movie, Hamilton and more! “We really missed doing this type of concert last year due to the pandemic,” says William Intriligator, Music Director and Conductor. “There’s nothing quite like this performance: fantastic and familiar music from well-loved films, me and the CSO musicians dressed in costumes having a blast, and the kids parading their costumes across the stage. So much fun!”

Lobby activities, including a string instrument petting zoo and costumed characters provided by Clock Tower Cosplayers begin at 1:30 PM. Costumes are encouraged! Presented by McDonald’s Restaurants of Cheyenne.

When: Saturday, March 19, 2:30 PM

Where: Cheyenne Civic Center

Tickets: $5 children, $10 adults

Costumes encouraged! Lobby activities begin at 1:30 PM!