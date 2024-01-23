CSO Starts 2024 with Ceiling Full of Stars, featuring guest artists The Heartland Marimba Quartet

January 27th at 7:30pm, Join CSO and Maestro Intriligator to kick off the new year and enjoy works by Price, Schubert, Tyson and Romanski, featuring special guest artists The Heartland Marimba Quartet. Sponsored by Taco John’s. Guest Artists Underwritten by ANB Bank.

Price, Adoration

Schubert, Symphony No. 5

Tyson, Ceiling Full of Stars, featuring Heartland Marimba Quartet

Romanski, Concerto for Marimba Quartet, featuring Heartland Marimba Quartet

Tickets $11.50-$53; Livestream $25 per household.

Season Sponsors: Ken Garff Toyota and the Cheyenne Civic Center

Hausmusik 2: The Heartland Marimba Quartet

January 28, 2024 at 2:00pm

LCCC Surbrugg-Prentice Auditorium (SPA)

On January 28th at 2:00pm, bring the entire family to enjoy music from The Heartland Marimba Quartet! Established in 2016 their mission is to develop and disseminate the classical marimba art form in both academic and community contexts. CSO is delighted to welcome them to Cheyenne! Guest Artist Underwritten by Ms. Myra Monfort & Dr. William Runyan.

Adults: $55, Students: $27.50