Dr. Stephen Newton interviews Jan. 24 for LCSD1 Superintendent of Schools position

Dr. Stephen Newton will be the first of three candidates to undergo the interview process for Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent of Schools. He will spend Wednesday, Jan. 24 touring schools and meeting with district and community stakeholders.

A community forum will be held from 6-7 p.m. in the Storey Gym Boardroom, 2811 House Ave. Questions, which were submitted by community members and district staff, will be asked by the event moderator.

The forum will also be livestreamed on Zoom. More information, including a Zoom link to the livestream, is available on the Superintendent Interviews button on the homepage of the district

website, www.laramie1.org.

The day will conclude with Newton’s LCSD1 Board of Trustees interview, which will take place at 7:30 p.m. during executive session.

Newton, who has been in education for 30 years, serves as the Interim Superintendent of Schools for Laramie County School District 1. His full resume is available on the LCSD1 website.