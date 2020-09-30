Day of Giving Drive-Thru Event Results

The Day of Giving Drive-Thru Event on Friday, September 25, at the Kiwanis Community House in Lions Park, provided an opportunity for the community to come together and provide help for thousands of area residents struggling for life’s necessities or dealing with medical issues. The Day of Giving Board sends a big thank-you to all who helped make it a wonderful day.

“We had the blessing of beautiful, sunny weather and donors who came out throughout the day to drop off everything from food and personal care items to medical supplies and equipment, craft items, and used eyeglasses and cell phones,” shared the Day of Giving Board.

Many stopped to go inside and give blood at the Vitalant blood drive or came out specifically to make financial donations to our efforts. Forty-eight volunteers helped run the event and were very encouraged to see the generous outpouring of help from Cheyenne area residents. All items donated are now with area agencies who are grateful for the community’s help and already providing these much-needed items to their clients.

“It’s easy to see from the results below what a powerful difference we can make when we come together as a group. Look at the over-21,000 pounds of food, personal care, and craft items; the 900+ pairs of eyeglasses, the $15,296 in cash donations . . . and it’s easy to see the potential we have when we remember the Helen Keller quote which is the Day of Giving motto: “Together we can do so much.””

DAY OF GIVING 2020 DRIVE-THRU RESULTS (as of September 30, 2020)

Businesses & community groups helping – 59

Congregations helping – 70

Non-perishable food and personal care items – 21,154 pounds

Leftover prescription medications – 306 pounds

Medical supplies – 280 pounds

Blood product donated at Day of Giving – 22

Durable medical equipment – 380 pieces

Used eyeglasses – 986 pairs

Used hearing aids – 31

Used cell phones – 160

Hearing aid batteries – 97 dozen

Cash donations – $15,296

Volunteers/hours served to run event – 48/267

In-kind donations – Invaluable!

