Despite recent headlines, we are not rushing toward Stagflation.

Stagflation is a big topic in today’s headlines, but the likelihood of this condition actually occurring is quite low. There are three conditions that combine to create a stagflation, and while inflation is a problem, slow economic growth and rising unemployment are not. When it comes to the issue of inflation, the Fed predicts that it will drop to their target rate of two percent by 2026.

Go deeper: The lowering inflation rate is just one of the good signs that show we are not spiraling towards stagflation. Unemployment rates across the country continue to stay low, and despite how it might feel at times, we have an economy that continues to grow.