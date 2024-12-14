Don’t Let Counterfeits Kill the Christmas Spirit

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday behind us and Christmas just around the corner, we are right in the middle of the holiday shopping season! When getting gifts for the special people in your life, it’s important to remember to be wary of scams and counterfeit goods. Counterfeit goods pose a threat to personal health and the health of the United States economy. In fact, in the Fiscal Year 2024, CBP seized more than 32 million counterfeit items. Had these items been genuine, they would have been worth more than $5.4 billion for our economy. Check out these tips from the U.S. Chamber to ensure your purchases are the real deal:

Trust your instincts: If a deal seems too good to be true or an online advertisement links to a suspicious-looking website, it is best to use caution.

Prioritize secure payments: When shopping online, only buy from sites that begin with https:// (the ‘s’ stands for secure). Also, check for a lock symbol in your browser to confirm the site’s safety.

Examine every detail: When you receive products purchased online, pay close attention to labels, packaging, and contents. Watch out for broken or missing safety seals and unusual packaging, as these could all be signs of fake goods.

Protect your data: Keep all your devices, including computers and smartphones, updated with the latest cybersecurity protections to fend off any potential cyber threats. Stay alert to suspicious websites that may conceal malware.

Say something: Spread awareness among friends, family, and coworkers about counterfeit goods sold on illicit websites. Fake goods should be reported through CBP’s Trade Violations Reporting platform or the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center (IPR Center). Your actions can make online shopping safer and smarter for all.

Shop safe this holiday season for the good of yourself, your loved ones, and the Wyoming economy!