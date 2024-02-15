Elderly Driver’s Accident at Frontier Park Prompts Hospital Return

An elderly driver veered to avoid a parked car near Frontier Park this evening after being discharged from the hospital. Unfortunately, the maneuver resulted in a collision with a residential home, damaging both the vehicle and the house before an ambulance transported him back to the hospital. The driver was on oxygen and intended to return to Casper this evening.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of safe driving practices, especially for individuals with health concerns. We urge everyone to prioritize safety on the roads and to be mindful of their physical limitations while driving.