En Avant Spring Recital Fundraiser for CSO

En Avant Dance Studios will be performing their 34th Annual Spring Dance, “Oh the Places We’ll Dance” on Saturday, June 10th at the Cheyenne Civic Center! This year En Avant is donating the profits of their performance to the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra in continuation of our longterm community partnership.

Don’t miss this family friendly performance and delight in the talent of the En Avant Dancers. To purchase your tickets visit https://www.cheyennepresents.com/