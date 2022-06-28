F.E. Warren exercises accident response

The 90th Missile Wing will conduct an exercise to test readiness and response to an aircraft accident scenario on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, June 29, 2022.

People on base may experience traffic diversions, delays and possible disruptions to customer service organizations during the exercise.

Throughout the day, expect the use of smoke-emitting devices and unusual movement of helicopters and emergency response vehicles.

For more information please contact 90th Missile Wing Public Affairs at 307-773-3381 or 90mw.pa@us.af.mil.

Story by F.E. Warren Air Force Base