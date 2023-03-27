F.E. Warren to Conduct Installation Exercise

F.E. Warren Air Force Base will be conducting an exercise April 4, 2023, during normal business hours.

This exercise is designed to ensure that Airmen assigned to the 90th Missile Wing are maintaining mission readiness and are continuing to be a safe, secure and effective deterrent force.

Traffic delays at and around Gate 1 (located on Randall Avenue) and Gate 5 (located on Central Avenue) should be expected during the exercise.

Occasional emergency response efforts may be conducted at different customer service locations. Customer service related agencies may experience short-notice closures and delays. Additionally, simulated gunfire, emergency response vehicles, sirens and announcements over the “giant voice” systems may be heard during the exercise.

Please plan to arrive early and call in advance to ensure appointments and services are not impacted.

For additional information please visit the F.E. Warren Facebook Page @FEWarrenAirForceBase or contact the F.E. Warren Public Affairs Office at 307-773-3381.