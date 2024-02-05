Food vendor applications open for Fridays on the Plaza

Cheyenne Presents is thrilled to announce that they are now accepting food vendor applications for the much-anticipated 2024 season of Fridays on the Plaza.

The summer-long festival has become a beloved tradition in Cheyenne, bringing together local residents, businesses, and visitors from out of town for an evening of entertainment, community, and, of course, delicious food.

Interested vendors can now submit their applications through www.cheyennepresents.com. The application process is open until Sunday, March 31, giving vendors ample time to showcase their unique offerings and secure a prime spot at Fridays on the Plaza.

Key Details for Vendor Applications:

Visitwww.cheyennepresents.com/vendor-informationto access the Food Vendor Application Form. Complete the application form. Submit your application to the City of Cheyenne Community Recreation and Events, 2101 O’Neil Ave., Room 302, or e-mail Aliea Ednie ataednie@cheyennecity.org.

Selection Process:

The City of Cheyenne’s Community Recreation and Events department will carefully review all applications, considering factors such as availability, truck or trailer size, and variety of food, and will be rotated weekly. Successful applicants will be notified in April about their food vendor schedule.

For additional information and up-to-date details, visit www.cheyennepresents.com or follow Fridays on the Plaza on Facebook, Instagram, and Tiktok.