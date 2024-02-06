Home » Community

LCSD1 Board of Trustees offers Superintendent of Schools contract to Dr. Stephen Newton

During its meeting on Monday, Feb. 5, the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees voted to  offer a contract for the position of LCSD1 Superintendent of Schools to Dr. Stephen Newton. 

Immediately following the vote, Newton signed the two-year contract, which will begin July 1, 2024.  

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to say we are pleased to offer the position of Superintendent of  Schools to Dr. Newton,” Board Chair Timothy Bolin said. “We believe he is an excellent choice to lead  our district for many years to come.”  

Newton, who has spent nearly 30 years in the education field, has been the district’s acting and interim  superintendent since last August. 

Prior to that, since 2015, Newton was LCSD1’s director of instruction. In that role he directed curriculum,  instruction, assessment, accreditation, interventions, professional development, athletics/activities and  federal programs.  

Newton has also served as an adjunct professor at the University of Wyoming for the graduate school in  the college of education as a professional learning consultant for the Center for Model Schools. 

He started his career as a high school teacher in 1995 in Arizona. Newton then served as an academic  professional for the University of Wyoming before assuming a position as a high school teacher at  LCSD1’s Central High. 

He became an assistant principal at McCormick Junior High before joining Central High as associate  principal and then head principal.  

“I feel incredibly grateful and blessed to be able to continue to serve the staff, students and community  of Cheyenne,” Newton said. 

Newton graduated from the University of Wyoming (UW) with a bachelor’s degree in biology. He also  holds a master’s degree in education, educational leadership and a doctorate in education, curriculum  and instruction from UW. 




