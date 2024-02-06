LCSD1 Board of Trustees offers Superintendent of Schools contract to Dr. Stephen Newton

During its meeting on Monday, Feb. 5, the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees voted to offer a contract for the position of LCSD1 Superintendent of Schools to Dr. Stephen Newton.

Immediately following the vote, Newton signed the two-year contract, which will begin July 1, 2024.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to say we are pleased to offer the position of Superintendent of Schools to Dr. Newton,” Board Chair Timothy Bolin said. “We believe he is an excellent choice to lead our district for many years to come.”

Newton, who has spent nearly 30 years in the education field, has been the district’s acting and interim superintendent since last August.

Prior to that, since 2015, Newton was LCSD1’s director of instruction. In that role he directed curriculum, instruction, assessment, accreditation, interventions, professional development, athletics/activities and federal programs.

Newton has also served as an adjunct professor at the University of Wyoming for the graduate school in the college of education as a professional learning consultant for the Center for Model Schools.

He started his career as a high school teacher in 1995 in Arizona. Newton then served as an academic professional for the University of Wyoming before assuming a position as a high school teacher at LCSD1’s Central High.

He became an assistant principal at McCormick Junior High before joining Central High as associate principal and then head principal.

“I feel incredibly grateful and blessed to be able to continue to serve the staff, students and community of Cheyenne,” Newton said.

Newton graduated from the University of Wyoming (UW) with a bachelor’s degree in biology. He also holds a master’s degree in education, educational leadership and a doctorate in education, curriculum and instruction from UW.