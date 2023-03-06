Fort Washakie Man Sentenced for Assault Resulting in Substantial Bodily Injury

United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced today that Chief United States District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl sentenced LESLIE FRANK NOSEEP, III, age 20, of Fort Washakie, Wyoming, to six months in prison for assault resulting in substantial bodily injury to a person under the age of 16. The sentence includes three years of supervised release, restitution in the amount of $458.96 and a $100 special assessment.

On September 10, 2022, Noseep was driving on Old Wind River Highway on the Wind River Indian Reservation while intoxicated. Noseep swerved into the oncoming lane of travel and struck a 14-year-old boy who was riding his skateboard on the side of the road. The boy suffered deep lacerations on his knees and calf. Noseep fled the scene and was later apprehended by law enforcement.

This crime was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Kerry Jacobson prosecuted the case.

Case No. 22-cr-00100-SWS