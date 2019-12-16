Free Career Training for Cheyenne Single Moms

Learn about professional training opportunities for a variety of business settings, including computer skills, client management, and business practices. Starting wages at $13-$15/hr. with benefits and lots of opportunity for career growth!

Climb Wyoming (123 E 17th Street) is hosting an informational session offering free career training for single moms, Tuesday, January 7th from 11 a.m.- 12 p.m. This is an opportunity to gain business skills and compete in today’s workplace with opportunities for career growth.

Climb Wyoming’s Cheyenne program was the first established in the state, back in 1986. In that time, the program has trained women in industrial systems technology, construction trades, office careers, and healthcare careers. In 2011, the location expanded to add an additional team to the program, giving the Cheyenne program an opportunity to more than double the number of moms served in the community. Their expansive programming has helped a volume of women in the State of Wyoming, and these informational sessions have proven as a great opportunity to connect with potential and interested candidates. Those interested in learning more are encouraged to RSVP on Facebook, visit climbready.org, or contact them at (307) 778-0094.

