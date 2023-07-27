Frontier Friday Fun

Frontier Days has been in full swing since last Friday – and your chamber had a packed day to kick off the season! We started with our annual Pardners ‘N Prosperity luncheon, with Tyrell Auto Centers as our presenting sponsor. Elected officials, representatives from Northrop Grumman, esteemed military guests and chamber members were all in attendance. We had a great turnout, with good conversations, food, and music. Thank you to everyone who came, and we hope you had a great time!

That evening, we had the honor of hosting the Military Reception at the Governor’s Residence. The honorable Frank Kendall, 26th Secretary of the Air Force, was in attendance, as well as Lieutenant General Jon A. Jensen and many other members of our armed forces. Elected officials Governor Gordon, Senator Barrasso, Senator Lummis, Representative Hageman, Mayor Collins, and more were also attendees. We also welcomed national partners and representatives from Northrop Grumman.