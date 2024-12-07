Geothermal Energy to Strengthen F.E. Warren’s Operational Readiness

F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, is one of eight military bases selected by the Air Force Office of Energy Assurance to explore geothermal energy as a means of enhancing energy resiliency. This initiative addresses vulnerabilities like disrupted fuel supply lines by utilizing geothermal energy, a constant and renewable source that operates around the clock. Unlike traditional power systems dependent on fuel deliveries or weather conditions, geothermal energy ensures uninterrupted base operations, even during grid failures or crises.

The project begins with drilling a test well up to 14,000 feet deep to assess the geothermal potential of the Hartville, Guernsey, Flathead, and pre-Cambrian formations. This phase is essential for determining the feasibility of a geothermal plant. Though local oil and gas wells typically don’t reach these depths, military experts are optimistic, relying on advanced geological assessments.

By leveraging innovative techniques such as hydraulic fracturing from the oil and gas industry and emerging technologies like AltaRock Energy’s directed energy drilling, F.E. Warren could soon implement a 3.5 MW geothermal-powered microgrid. This system, integrating geothermal, battery storage, and wind energy, promises a robust and resilient energy network to support critical base operations.

WY this matters to you: For Wyoming, geothermal energy at F.E. Warren represents a significant intersection of innovation, national security, and local economic impact. As a state known for its energy sector, this project diversifies Wyoming’s energy portfolio and enhances its leadership in renewable energy technologies.

Moreover, for F.E. Warren, securing a self-sustaining power source bolsters operational readiness, safeguarding the base against energy disruptions and supporting the broader defense mission.