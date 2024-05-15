Glitz, Glamour, and Gratitude: Honoring Cheyenne’s Community Heroes!
Posted On May 15, 2024
It’s time to honor our local heroes and the businesses shaping our community’s future! The Annual Chamber Awards Banquet will be at Little America on June 14. Cocktails kick off at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m.
Your Cheyenne Chamber proudly presents our 2023 Awards, spotlighting those who drive progress and prosperity. Dust off your dancing shoes for an evening of glitz, glamour, and gratitude.
Each of these nominees have stories that inspire. Together, we’re celebrating those who make Cheyenne soar!
Chamber Spirit: Tracy Wilson, Century 21 Bell Real Estate; Kelly Ceballos, Jonah Bank of Wyoming; Scott Fox, CRMC Foundation; Joe Schaffer, Laramie County Community College; Lorrell Walter, Western Vista Credit Union
- Community Service: City Drug; Jonah Bank of Wyoming; Chronicles Distilling; Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne Inc; Beach Please Drink Company
- Emerging Leader: Meagan Herrington, Black Cat Steel Erection and Crane Services; Kayla Hutchings, Cornerstone Caregiving; Danica Mrozinsky, WyoMusic; Dr. Joseph Munsell, Cheyenne Vision Clinic; Josh Eres, Fairway Mortgage – High Plains Team
Non-Profit of the Year: Girls on the Run; Climb Wyoming; Kiwanis Club of Cheyenne; Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne Inc; CASA of Laramie County
Large Business of the Year: Puma Steel; Western Vista Credit Union; Halladay Motors; MHP LLP; Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming
Small Business of the Year: Black Cat Steel Erection and Crane Service; Beach Please Drink Company;
Electric and Solar Specialist, LLC; Warehouse21; High Plains Craftsmen
- Micro Business of the Year: The Hawthorn Tree; Blue Raven Brewery; Ranch Eats Food Truck; Board & Brush Cheyenne; Beach Please Drink Company
Teacher of the Year: Marti Derringer, Goins Elementary; Andrea Wisdom, Arp Elementary; Ginny Margolis, Hobbs Elementary; Ali Womack, Central High; Gabriele Kramer, McCormick Junior High
- Student of the Year: Elise Newton, Central High; Keely Henderson, South High; Rachel Conrey, Central High; Cooper Pigg, Central High; Loriana Walter, East High
Winners will be revealed at the Awards Banquet presented by Halladay Motors, including Person of the Year, Committee of the Year, and Business Advocate of the Year.
Our community is forging a legacy of courage, commerce, and community. Don’t miss out—register today at cheyennechamber.org/events!