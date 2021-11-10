Goats Feasting on Creek Vegetation in Cheyenne

A community favorite is back in town.

For the next two weeks, goats will be moving west along Crow Creek to eat vegetation, including noxious weeds, which helps reduce vegetation in floodways. The goats were relocated to Crow Creek earlier this week after spending two weeks eating vegetation along Dry Creek. Utilizing goats for this purpose has become a favorite for locals and is also substantially less expensive than human labor.

The goats are contained to a specific area using a portable electric fence and trained border collies. Goat Green, LLC is operating and overseeing the month-long process. The project is funded through the Fifth Penny Sales Tax.