Granting Small Business Success

Is your small business looking for more grant opportunities? Check out this list of grants put together by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and apply today!

The Creciendo con TikTok grant program aims to provide $5,000 cash awards to 40 Latinx small business owners, with a total grant fund of $200,000. Must have an active TikTok account and can choose between submitting short essays or TikTok videos to share entrepreneurial journeys. Applications are open until October 23.

The Tory Burch Foundation Fellows Program annually selects 50 women entrepreneurs to participate in a yearlong initiative aimed at growing their businesses. The program provides a comprehensive set of resources, including digital education, a $5,000 business education grant, and access to 0% interest loans. Applications close November 2.

The Black Girl Ventures (BGV) pitch competition includes prizes of $10,000 for the first-place winner, $6,000 for second place, and $2,000 for third place. BGV’s unique approach involves coaching, live crowdfunded pitches, and community connections. The application deadline is November 10.

The U.S. DOE has various grants available to small businesses in the education sector, each with a unique eligibility criteria, with some opportunities set aside for public schools, state agencies, or nonprofit organizations. Deadlines for currently available DOE grants range from August 31, 2023 to January 11, 2024.

The Freed Fellowship Grant offers a monthly $500 prize, business feedback, and a two-month free membership in the Freed Studio – a community of ambitious business owners – to qualifying business owners in the US. Applicants are also eligible for an end-of-year grant of $2,500. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis.