Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Launches Wyoming State Civics Bee

Wyoming middle school students will have the opportunity to compete in the National Civics Bee for the first time during the 2023-2024 school year. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, organizer of the National Civics Bee, has named the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce as an official partner to host a Statewide Competition in 2024.

The National Civics Bee is a competition that encourages young Americans to engage in civics and contribute to their communities. This exciting opportunity extends to students in grades 6, 7, and 8, granting them a unique platform to demonstrate their civics knowledge. Students can enter the competition by submitting an essay online beginning November 13, 2023. More information can be found at cheyennechamber.org/civic-bee

Participants will have the chance to gain recognition for their civics knowledge and skills, and compete for prestigious prizes, including a $1,000 cash prize for the state champion. The competition enables students to explore issues that matter to their communities, furthering their understanding of civic engagement and fostering responsible citizenship.

“In these challenging times, fostering a deep understanding of civics and government among our young students is of utmost importance. The National Civics Bee provides a unique platform for them to not only showcase their knowledge but also become active and engaged citizens of the future,” said Hilary Crow, vice president of civics at the U.S. Chamber Foundation.

For educators, the program offers valuable resources, including a teacher guide, to introduce the opportunity to their students. Resources are available through the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce.

For more information about the Wyoming State Civics Bee please visit cheyennechamber.org/civic-bee. For additional information, please contact ElizabethB@cheyennechamber.org.