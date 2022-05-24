Greater Cheyenne Greenway Thanks Spring Clean-up Volunteers

Spring is here, and citizens of Cheyenne are volunteering to clean-up our beloved Greater Cheyenne Greenway. The City appreciates the community’s continued support of the Greenway and their significant maintenance contributions. Both City staff and volunteers report seeing tremendous use of the greenway this year! Cheyenne’s parks and greenways serve as critical infrastructure for exercise, relaxation, stress management, and even chalk art projects. Volunteer efforts to keep our Greenway clean are greatly appreciated. Thanks volunteers, we are so incredibly grateful to you!

Please contact Jeanie Vetter, Greenway and Parks Planner, at 638-4379, or email, jvetter@cheyennecity.org, if you are interested in volunteering for the Adopt a Spot program or if you want to volunteer for a day or two. We would be glad to have you!

The Cheyenne Greenway Foundation is always looking for volunteers for the foundation’s board and for special events. The Foundation provides much needed amenities along the Greenway such as Bike Fix-It Stations, benches, drinking fountains, trail counters, wayfinding signage, and much more. See the Greenway Foundation website for additional information.

Story by the Cheyenne Greenway Foundation