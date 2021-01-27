Guardian Companies Break Ground for New Housing Development in Cheyenne

The Commons at The Pointe Plaza offers a new 45-unit residential space paired with amenities.

The first shovel of dirt was excavated at a new residential development site off of Faith Drive in northern Cheyenne earlier this month. Guardian Companies and MBX Architecture held the groundbreaking ceremony to unveil a new mixed-use development featuring high-end condos paired with an outdoor plaza and business amenities. The design is intended to protect the space from Wyoming’s winds.

At the ceremony, Mayor Collins explained that with the housing shortage of over 2000 units, “..we need to celebrate every opportunity we have to have new housing get built here in Cheyenne, especially at this quality level”.

The Pointe Plaza will be a destination place full of energy, entertainment, and neighborhood services such as restaurants that people want and need. The complex will include four stories, the lower a protected parking garage, second and third floors will be rentals/condos, and the top-level may include a penthouse and upper-end suites. The project is scheduled to finish within the next 12-14 months.

“From the beginning, our intent was to bring something very special to the community,” said Ross Malinski, Managing Partner of Guardian Companies at the event. He went on to say that The Pointe Plaza neighborhood will echo quality, amenities, and architectural harmonies like no other development in the city.

Businesses who are interested in locating in the new development can contact Sales Associate Angie Depew at 307-421-3064 to learn more about the opportunity. Malinski points to Wyoming’s business-friendly atmosphere as a benefit to the project.

Guardian, founded in 2000, has a long history of building distinctive neighborhoods designed to enhance local communities. Guided by a farsighted perspective, Guardian develops community plans and works with residents to build homes and commercial spaces that fit harmoniously in local neighborhoods.

The company closely collaborates on every aspect of commercial and residential projects, ensuring a detailed plan is in place to guide the project. Backed by deep market research and a close network of partnerships, projects are designed to fit the needs of each local market, bringing a unique level of quality and architectural harmony that gives developments standout desirability. With a vision to create a richer civic life, provide and connect to comprehensive amenities, and offer opportunities to residents and the business community alike, Guardian strives to provide nurturing environments.

Guardian currently owns and manages a real estate portfolio of more than $100 million. Their team represents years of industry knowledge across a wide and unique set of experiences—connected by a common thread of visionary design, careful infrastructure planning, and out-of-the-box creativity for beautiful and solid construction. The company is proud of the longstanding relationships they have nurtured through the years and through hundreds of transactions to form a reliable and extensive network that enables them to offer a comprehensive and competitive set of services.

