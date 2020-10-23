Habitat for Humanity Provides Local Veteran with Affordable Housing

Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County recently announced their newest homeowner Thomas Redding, a Navy Veteran and dedicated community member.

Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County hopes to spread awareness of veterans’ issues in Cheyenne and Wyoming through its first Veterans Build, which will provide a local veteran with an affordable housing opportunity.

In September, Habitat announced the first Veterans Build homeowner will be Thomas Redding, a local Navy veteran. Thomas currently drives for the Disabled American Veterans, which provides transportation and other services to veterans free of charge. Thomas also plays a meaningful role in his church congregation, where he cooks for church events, fundraisers, and the church’s partnership with the COMEA Shelter. Before partnering with Habitat, Thomas had been looking for a home for years. However, none of the houses Thomas could afford met the standers for the VA housing loan programs available to him. Thomas will purchase his Habitat home through a combination of ‘sweat equity’ and an affordable 30-year mortgage.

“Here in Cheyenne, we take a lot of pride in our military community, and as Thomas’ story shows, many veterans face challenges after their service when it comes to homeownership, health care, and a myriad of other issues,” Habitat for Humanity shared.

According to Habitat, with home prices rising in Laramie County, military and civilian families alike are being priced out of homeownership. In Wyoming, 5,626 veterans currently experience housing problems such as cost burdens and overcrowding (Housing Assistance Council). Furthermore, 10,029 veterans in Wyoming live with a disability related to their service. Disabilities can limit housing options and make repairs more difficult.

“Through the Veterans Build, Habitat hopes to shed light on some of the hardships veterans face, as well as provide affordable housing solutions in our community.”

If you would like to learn more and get involved with our Veterans Build project, please contact Habitat’s executive director, Kate Write (kate@cheyennehfh.org), or the volunteer coordinator, Pat McIlwain (pat@cheyennehfh.org).

