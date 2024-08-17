Hey Google: How can our small businesses use AI to help their marketing?

With the rise of the digital age and AI, many small businesses have felt left behind without the resources, time, and money that large corporations have available to stay competitive. Marketing in particular is often neglected, as a large number of small businesses simply don’t have the ability to dedicate large amounts of time to social media, websites, and other related activities. Google released their Product Studio last year as a resource for small businesses to create a more effective online presence, featuring cost-friendly, and even some free, features.

The latest update: The Google Product Studio utilizes AI to help small businesses create an in depth, immersive brand that connects them with more customers efficiently and effectively. Recently, they announced several updates that allow for more creativity and customer appeal:

Upload a product image, along with a lifestyle image that reflects your brand, and provide a prompt describing the scene. Product Studio then will generate relevant, branded marketing content.

Turn still photos into videos with one click . For example, a shot of a beach scene can become a video with rolling surf.

Turn product shots into 3D views where the image rotates to show your products from all angles. Just provide images of the product from different angles and AI creates the 3D view.

Virtual try-on technology can be added to apparel ads for clothing, giving shoppers the ability to see how a shirt looks on many different body types.

Brand profiles will be able to include product and brand images, videos, customer reviews, deals, promotions, and information such as shipping policies to increase customer engagement.

By the numbers:

80% of merchants say AI tools that generate ad content help them to be more efficient.

40% of shopping searches include a brand/retailer name, showing the importance of in-depth information about merchants beyond products to a consumer.

1 in 3 images generated by Google Product Studio are used in marketing content.