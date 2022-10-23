High Plains Ag. Lab Honored for 150 Years of Service

NOAA’s National Weather Service has selected High Plains Agriculture Laboratory, in Sidney, Nebraska, as a recipient of the 2022 Honored Institution Award for 150 years of distinguished service to the Nation through the Cooperative Observer Program (COOP program). Rob Cox – Meteorologist in Charge at NWS Cheyenne, will present the award to a representative at the High Plains Agricultural Laboratory during a webinar ceremony to be held on October 24th at 11am MDT/12 PM CDT.

”The observations from the High Plains Agriculture Laboratory has been extremely useful to areas surrounding the Sidney Community due to its longstanding history of observations. This data was very reliable and accurate and continues to be useful to the National Weather Service forecasters and hydrologists”, said Rob Cox, Meteorologist in Charge. The High Plains Agriculture Laboratory has been reporting daily weather observations to the National Weather Service since June 18, 1872. The recorded observations actually began in Ft. Sidney in 1872 until the High Plains Agriculture Laboratory took over these responsibilities in the early 1970’s. This is in an incredible testimony of their commitment and dedication to the National Weather Service, National Climatic Data Center, and the Sidney, NE community.

The National Weather Service’s Cooperative Observer Program has provided scientists and researchers with vital observational data for more than a century. Today, over 10,000 volunteer observers participate in the nationwide program to provide daily weather observations on temperature, precipitation, snowfall and other hydrological or meteorological data such as evaporation or soil temperature. The U.S. Congress recognized the value of the COOP program and its observers by authorizing improvements to the program through the National Integrated Drought Information System Reauthorization Act of 2018 (Public Law 115-423).

NOAA’s National Weather Service is the primary source of weather data, forecasts and warnings for the United States and its territories. The National Weather Service operates the most advanced weather and flood warning and forecast system in the world, helping to protect lives and property and enhance the national economy. In partnership with national and local government, members of the weather enterprise, Weather-Ready Nation Ambassadors, and academia, the National Weather Service is working to build a more Weather-Ready Nation to support community resilience in the face of increasing vulnerability to extreme weather. Visit us online at weather.gov and on Facebook.

Story by National Weather Service