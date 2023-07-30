Increased Capital Requirements Might Blitz Small Businesses

This week, the Federal Reserve Board dropped a bombshell by cranking up the bank capital requirements, which will raise the cost of accessing capital across the American economy. This decision could seriously put the brakes on Main Street growth and make it a heck of a lot harder for businesses to handle their financial risks.

WY We Care: Moves like this create huge roadblocks for small businesses by limiting their access to loans due to a lack of collateral. Your Cheyenne Chamber is leading the fight to protect our business community from shaky decisions out of the Federal Reserve Board, which has neglected its duty to publicly disclose the reasons behind why these rules are necessary.