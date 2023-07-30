Home » Business

Mastercard Avoiding the Smoke

In Wyoming and twelve other states, cannabis is illegal. However, 21 states have legalized it and 38 allow medicinal use. With such diverse legality, national companies find it challenging to stay updated on where cannabis is legal.

The latest update: Mastercard is now insisting that cannabis stores stop accepting payments through their cards. They have discovered instances where Mastercard is being used for illicit cannabis purchases in states where it remains illegal, and refuse any involvement in such activities.

WY We Care: Hemp products have become a major issue for our Cheyenne workforce, and your Cheyenne Chamber is hard at work helping businesses navigate the strange hemp market in Wyoming.




