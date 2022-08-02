Introduction to Leadership Cheyenne – Class of 2023
Congratulations to those accepted into the Leadership Cheyenne Class of 2023! Leadership Cheyenne was formed by the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce in 1985 with the goal of developing leaders for the future. With this course, these professionals will enhance their skills and knowledge about being a leader in Cheyenne. They will learn about the diversity of the Cheyenne region, share in each others experiences, learn from others, build a desire and commitment for lifelong civic trusteeship, and more!
This year’s class includes:
Emily Collins, WY Air Guard
John Fritz, Hirst Applegate
Taryn Nemec, Centery 21 Bell Real Estate
Don Wood, City of Cheyenne – Fire Dept
John Dines, FE Warren AFB
Devyan Paiz, City of Cheyenne – Youth Alternatives
Charles Bloom, City of Cheyenne – Planning Director
Ginni Stevens, City of Cheyenne – MPO
Amanda Nuse, UniWyo Credit Union
Kelsey Escobedo, Guild Mortgage
Lee Lowrey, American Pacific Mortgage
Stan Hartzheim, Double H Home Loans
Alex Freeman, Breeze Thru Carwash
Aubree Jones, Blue FCU
Tammy Bauman, Meridian Trust FCU
Dan Moss, Western Vista FCU
Brittany Wilson, MHP, LLC
James Andersen, BBB
Lori Lewis, Laramie County Library
Meagan Herrington, Black Cat
Sarah Urbanek, CASA of Laramie County
Ryan Shields, WYDOT
Michelle Gable, Wyoming Primary Care Association
Jesse Kreiner, Jonah Bank and Trust
Trenton Vonburg, Wyoming Dept. of Education
Norah Harris, Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce
Adam Oswalt, Wyoming Army Guard
Erin McKinney, CRMC – Women & Children Services
Bryce Dorr, City of Cheyenne – BOPU