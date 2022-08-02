Introduction to Leadership Cheyenne – Class of 2023

Congratulations to those accepted into the Leadership Cheyenne Class of 2023! Leadership Cheyenne was formed by the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce in 1985 with the goal of developing leaders for the future. With this course, these professionals will enhance their skills and knowledge about being a leader in Cheyenne. They will learn about the diversity of the Cheyenne region, share in each others experiences, learn from others, build a desire and commitment for lifelong civic trusteeship, and more!

This year’s class includes:

Emily Collins, WY Air Guard

John Fritz, Hirst Applegate

Taryn Nemec, Centery 21 Bell Real Estate

Don Wood, City of Cheyenne – Fire Dept

John Dines, FE Warren AFB

Devyan Paiz, City of Cheyenne – Youth Alternatives

Charles Bloom, City of Cheyenne – Planning Director

Ginni Stevens, City of Cheyenne – MPO

Amanda Nuse, UniWyo Credit Union

Kelsey Escobedo, Guild Mortgage

Lee Lowrey, American Pacific Mortgage

Stan Hartzheim, Double H Home Loans

Alex Freeman, Breeze Thru Carwash

Aubree Jones, Blue FCU

Tammy Bauman, Meridian Trust FCU

Dan Moss, Western Vista FCU

Brittany Wilson, MHP, LLC

James Andersen, BBB

Lori Lewis, Laramie County Library

Meagan Herrington, Black Cat

Sarah Urbanek, CASA of Laramie County

Ryan Shields, WYDOT

Michelle Gable, Wyoming Primary Care Association

Jesse Kreiner, Jonah Bank and Trust

Trenton Vonburg, Wyoming Dept. of Education

Norah Harris, Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce

Adam Oswalt, Wyoming Army Guard

Erin McKinney, CRMC – Women & Children Services

Bryce Dorr, City of Cheyenne – BOPU