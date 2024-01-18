January Blotter: U.S. Attorney’s Office

Firearms Offenses

Warren Larose, age 40, of Riverton, Wyoming, was sentenced to two years of supervised probation for being a felon in possession of a firearm. U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson imposed the sentence on Dec. 20, 2023, in Cheyenne. According to court documents, on Mar. 12, 2023, Larose pointed a gun at an adult and a minor. The victims were in a vehicle outside of their residence and provided video evidence to the Riverton Police Department. Larose is a previously convicted felon. This crime was investigated by the FBI and Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Elmore.

Hedoduyehpua “Hedo” Thayer, age 44, of Fort Washakie, Wyoming, was sentenced to 60 months’ imprisonment for being a felon in possession of firearms. U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson imposed the sentence on Dec. 21, 2023, in Cheyenne. According to court documents, on Aug. 11, 2022, during execution of a search warrant on Thayer’s residence, agents observed multiple firearms in plain view. Thayer is prohibited from possessing a firearm because he is a previously convicted felon. This crime was investigated by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Elmore.

Lorenzo Roman, age 30, of Riverton, Wyoming, was sentenced to 36 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson imposed the sentence on Jan. 11. According to court documents, on Apr. 20, 2023, the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) police were dispatched to a truck parked in the roadway with a male sleeping in the driver’s seat. BIA agents attempted to wake Roman, who became non-compliant. Roman was combative and was subsequently arrested. In the truck, within reach of Roman, BIA located a loaded Ruger .380 pistol with an obliterated serial number. The case was investigated by the BIA and FBI and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Elmore.

Jason Myhre, age 40, of Casper, Wyoming, was sentenced to 72 months’ imprisonment for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl imposed the sentence on Jan. 2. According to court documents, on Sep. 26, 2022, Myhre was stopped after eluding police. A firearm were recovered from the vehicle. Myhre, who is a previously convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms, admitted to knowing the firearm was in the vehicle and handling it. This crime was investigated by the FBI, Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, and the Riverton Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy W. Gist.

Charles Wheeler, age 54, of Bend, Oregon, was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison for being a felon in possession of firearms. U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson imposed the sentence on Jan. 9. According to court documents, on Feb. 28, 2023, Sublette County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) located a firearm on the driver’s seat of a vehicle where Wheeler was sitting. Wheeler has extensive criminal history and is a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms. This crime was investigated by the FBI and SCSO. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Christyne M. Martens.

Drug Trafficking

Matthew Lucas Armijo a/k/a Matcalf Chapo, age 40, of Casper, Wyoming, was sentenced to 151 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson imposed the sentence on Dec. 20, 2023. According to court documents, a months-long investigation into Armijo and his girlfriend Christina Carmona for drug trafficking came to an end when a traffic stop resulted in the seizure of 344 grams of fentanyl and 436 grams of methamphetamine. This crime was investigated by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy J. Forwood.

Christina Marie Carmona, age 39, of Bar Nunn, Wyoming, was sentenced to 130 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson imposed the sentence on Jan. 8. According to court documents, a monthslong investigation into Matthew Armijo and Carmona for drug trafficking came to an end when a traffic stop resulted in the seizure of 344 grams of fentanyl and 436 grams of methamphetamine. This crime was investigated by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy J. Forwood.

Daniel Ellis, age 41, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was sentenced to 63 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson imposed the sentence on Jan. 4. This crime was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy J. Forwood.

Drug & Firearm Offenses

Shawn Hoffman, age 47, of Casper, Wyoming, was sentenced to 21 months’ imprisonment for being a felon and unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm. U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson imposed the sentence on Jan. 4. According to court documents, on Oct. 27, 2022, Casper Police officers conducted a traffic stop on the defendant. Hoffman admitted there was a firearm on his person and that he was a convicted felon. This crime was inve stigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Casper Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan C. Coppom.

Joshua Keele, age 38, of Riverton, Wyoming, was sentenced to 90 months’ imprisonment for being a felon in possession of a firearm and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson imposed the sentence on Dec. 21, 2023 in Cheyenne. According to court documents, on Apr. 27, 2023, agents executed a search warrant at the defendant’s residence and recovered fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana, cocaine, and a firearm. Keele is a previously convicted felon. This crime was investigated by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy W. Gist.

Jacquel Starnes, age 40, of Riverton, Wyoming, was sentenced to 63 months’ imprisonment for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and being an unlawful user and person previously convicted of a misdemeanor domestic violence offense in possession of a firearm. Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl imposed the sentence on Jan. 3. According to court documents, a search warrant was executed at Starnes’ residence. Approximately 380 grams of methamphetamine, 166 grams of MDMA and multiple firearms were recovered. The defendant admitted to selling methamphetamine in a subsequent interview and admitted the “sawed off shotgun” was his. This crime was investigated by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy W. Gist.

Jesse Walthers, age 40, of Gillette, Wyoming, was sentenced to 21 months’ imprisonment for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Chief U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson imposed the sentence on Jan. 12 in Cheyenne. According to court documents, on Jun. 30, 2023, Wyoming Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop on the defendant. Knowing he was a previously convicted felon, officers observed narcotics, firearms and ammunition in the vehicle. This crime was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Wyoming Highway Patrol, Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan C. Coppom.

Sex Offenses

Bryon Good Voice Elk, age 35, of Riverton, Wyoming, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for failing to register as a sex offender. U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson imposed the sentence on Dec. 18, 2023. The defendant was required by a court order to register with the Wind River Sex Offender Registration & Notification Act office personnel as well as Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation, but failed to do so. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy W. Gist.

Motor Vehicle Theft

Steffan Kytonen, age 36, of Minnesota, was sentenced to 46 months’ imprisonment for theft of property. U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson imposed the sentence on Jan. 9. According to court documents, the defendant stole a 2000 Chevy Silverado from a parking lot near the Old Faithful Lodge in Yellowstone National Park. Rangers found him approximately 57 miles away in Grand Teton National Park. The crime was investigated by the National Park Service and the case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicole M. Romine.

Illegal Re-entry of a Previously Deported Alien

Lino M. Quintanna-Morales, age 37, of Mexico, was sentenced to eight months in federal prison for illegal re-entry of a previously deported alien into the United States. The defendant will be deported to Mexico upon his release. According to court documents, the defendant was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in Laramie County, Wyoming. He admitted to being a citizen of Mexico and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement verified that he had been previously deported four separate times. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Elmore. Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl imposed the sentence on Jan. 3.

Illegal Re-entry of a Previously Deported Alien (Cont.)

Luis EdgardoGomez-Barahona, age 37 of Honduras, was sentenced to time served for illegal re entry of a previously deported alien into the United States. The defendant will be deported within 10 days to Honduras. According to court documents, the defendant was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in Converse County, Wyoming. The U.S. Immigration and Customs

Enforcement verified that he had been previously detained and deported. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Cameron Cook. U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson imposed the sentence on Jan. 12.