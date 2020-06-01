Laramie County School District 1 Student of the Week

Chloe Pace-Gallup, who is an eighth-grade student at McCormick Junior High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of June 1.

“Chloe was selected by her core of teachers for her excellent work, positive attitude and being a terrific person,” members of the selection committee said. “She brings intelligence and confidence to the classroom. She is hardworking and persevering.”

Pace-Gallup was born in Washington, D.C., but as a member of a military family she has moved around a lot. She said this has shaped her into the person she is today.

“I hope to help people in whatever way possible by inspiring them to use their creativity as a healthy outlet,” Pace-Gallup said. “I love art, music and traveling. I plan to get one step closer to this by investing in my studies, going through ROTC and making a good impact through those around me in high school. But most importantly, I hope to seize great opportunities and to never let them pass me by.”

Members of the selection committee said Pace-Gallup is a hardworking and conscientious student who is not afraid to ask questions and wants to learn. They said she always does her best in class and is a kind student.