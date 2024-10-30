Large Private Companies: A Vital Economic Player

What are large private companies? Large private companies employ at least 500 employees and are found in every major industry—from healthcare and technology to energy, retail, agriculture, and transportation. Unlike publicly traded companies, they choose to remain private, with many focusing on long-term, strategic investments that promote innovation, resilience, and sustainable growth.

How large private companies shape everyday life: Recently, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce released a report that covers the impacts that large private companies have on our country, regions, states, and individual communities. Here are some of the highlights:

Empowering America’s workforce: These businesses support 1 in 10 U.S. jobs (over 17 million), providing stability and growth opportunities for millions of American households.

Driving innovation: Contributing to $3.1 trillion to the economy, large private companies drive innovations in healthcare and technology, impacting all aspects of American life.

Boosting local economies: On average, they contribute about 10% to states’ GDP, supporting local businesses, investing in communities, and keeping Main Streets vibrant.

Reaching customers nationwide: From small towns to major cities, large private companies do business in all 50 states, delivering jobs and opportunities to millions .

Delivering economic security: These businesses generate $1.7 trillion in personal income, helping families manage expenses and plan for a secure future.

WY We Care: Wyoming is mostly comprised of small businesses, but we have a good share of large private companies across our state as well. These businesses are more than just economic drivers—they are also community builders, providing long-term stability and fostering a thriving economy. Supporting policies that ensure their success helps families and communities prosper. We appreciate all that they do in our state!