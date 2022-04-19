LCSD1 Board of Trustees passes anti-discrimination resolution

School Board members debated the intention, language, and appropriateness of a resolution designed to condemn discrimination and harassment until 10:30 p.m. on Monday. After more than two hours of discussion and testimonies from community stakeholders, the resolution was passed unanimously.

“It is all of our responsibility to speak up and condemn these behaviors, and work to protect those being harrassed,” Mayor Patrick Collins told trustees. “Superintendent Crespo has been great at understanding and leading, but it’s also important for the elected leaders of the school district to speak up and publicly lead.”

