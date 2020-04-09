LCSD1 High Schools Participate in National “Be the Light Campaign”

Laramie County School District 1’s high schools—Central, East and South—are participating in the “Be the Light Campaign” that is taking place at many schools across Wyoming and the nation.

The three high schools will turn on their stadium lights each Friday at 8:20 p.m. for 20 minutes starting on April 10. The tribute is being held to honor front line community members who are working to fight COVID-19 as well as high school seniors and all students who have lost some part of their high school experience.

Community members who would like to show support are encouraged to drive by the stadiums and honk their horns. Participants are asked to stay in their cars in order to follow social distancing protocols.

Photos may be shared with #BeTheLightWY as well as local high school hashtags.