Lenny Soveroski Memorial Softball Tournament set for July 16th

The annual Lenny Soveroski Memorial Softball Tournament returns this year on Saturday, July 16th. Registration is now open! Come out for a day full of fun, sun, and softball!

Registration is open until Thursday, June 30th. All proceeds go towards the Youth Sports Scholarship program. This program helps unprivileged youth take part in local sports. Both men’s and women’s teams are welcomed. The fee is $250 for sanctioned teams and $300 for non-sanctioned teams. The tournament will take place at Brimmer Park (3056 Windmill Rd.). Register today and don’t miss out on an amazing event!

You may register your team at the Kiwanis Community House (4603 Lions Park Dr.) or find registration forms and information online. Contact Harley Tekerman at 307-637-6408 or htekerman@cheyenneity.org if you have any questions. Hope to see you there!

Story by Cheyenne Rec