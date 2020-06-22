Local Businesses Cinch-Up for The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce “Keep Riding” July Event

The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce, “Keep Riding” presented by Tyrrell Auto Center. Support the Chamber’s work to revitalize economic strength on Friday, July 17th from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at The Outlaw Saloon, (312 S. Greeley Hwy.) in Cheyenne.

“Annually, the Chamber of Commerce hosts the Pardners N’ Prosperity luncheon to honor important areas of our heritage,” said Dale Steenbergen, President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce. “These cornerstones include; western heritage, agricultural roots, and military presence.”

“Keep Riding” will focus on these themes to continue this tradition, and will do so in accordance with state health recommendations.

“Building our community and supporting our businesses must remain a priority. It is very important that we maintain pride and interest in our community so that we can begin to move forward,” added Steenbergen.

“Keep Riding” will feature appearances from elected officials, live music, an outdoor food truck rally, farmer’s market, mechanical bull riding, giveaways, and more – It is time to get back in the saddle safely, and celebrate Cheyenne.

Tickets are currently available – reserve yours today by visiting cheyennechamber.org or calling (307) 638-3388.

Cover Photo: Outlaw Saloon owners, Curtis Crowton (left) and Shelby Crowton (middle left) partner with Cheyenne Chamber representatives Dale Steenbergen (middle right) and Alexandra Farkas (right) for “Keep Riding” event.